Food Bank offers summer food service program

For children ages 1-18



The Des Moines Area Food Bank announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children ages 1 - 18.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Abbey Ridge Apts.

3035 S 204th St.

SeaTac, WA 98198

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 1:15-1:45

Alturas @Burien Apts.

1101 SW 139th St.

Burien, WA 98166

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 12:00-12:30

Snack: 2:15-2:30

Angle Lake Park

19408 International Blvd S,

SeaTac, WA 98188

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 12:00-2:00

Snack: 2:00-3:30

Arbor Heights Apts.

135 SW 116th St.,

Seattle, WA 98146

Mon-Fri

7/10/17 - 8/24/17

Lunch (Mon-Fri): 12:00-12:30

Snack(Mon-Thurs): 2:30-3:00

Boulevard Park Library

12015 Roseberg Ave S.,

Seattle, WA 98168

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

(no service 8/10/17)

Lunch: 12:30-1:30

Burien Library

400 SW 152nd St.,

Burien, WA 98166

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

(no service 8/10/17)

Lunch: 1:00-2:00

Des Moines Beach Park

22030 Cliff Ave S.,

Des Moines, WA 98198

Mon-Fri

6/19/17-9/1/17

Snack: 2:45-3:00

Des Moines Field House Park

1000 S 220th St.,

Des Moines, WA 98198

Mon-Fri

6/19/17-9/1/17

Lunch: 11:30-12:00

Snack: 3:15-3:30

Des Moines Marina (at the Farmers Market)

22307 Dock Ave S.,

Des Moines, WA 98198

Saturdays

6/17/17 - 9/2/17 &

Wednesdays

7/5/17 - 8/31/17

Saturday Snack:

10:00-11:30

Saturday Lunch:

11:30-1:00

Wednesday Snack: 3:45-4:30

Wednesday Supper:

4:30-6:30

Evergreen Aquatic Center

606 SW 116th St.,

Seattle, WA 98146

Mon-Wed

7/5/17 - 7/26/17

Snack: 2:20-3:20

Kent Library

212 2nd Ave N,

Kent, WA 98032

Mon-Wed

6/28/17 - 8/23/17

Lunch: 11:45-12:30

Matt Griffin YMCA

3595 S 188th St.,

SeaTac, WA 98188

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 ¨C 8/25/17

Lunch: 11:15-11:40

Snack 2:10-2:40

McMicken Hts. Park

S. 166th St & 40th Ave S

SeaTac, WA 98188

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 11:30-11:55

Snack: 3:00-3:10

Midway Park

S 221st St. & 29th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 12:30-1:00

Snack: 2:45-3:00

North SeaTac Park

Corner of S 128th St & Des Moines Mem. Dr.

SeaTac, WA 98168

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 11:45-12:15

Snack: 2:50-3:10

Parkside Elementary

2104 S 247th St.,

Des Moines, WA 98198

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 12:30-1:00

Snack: 2:15-2:25

Pine Ridge Apts.

3725 S 180th St.,

SeaTac, WA 98188

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 1:00-1:30

Snack: 2:30-2:40

Redondo Beach at the Boardwalk

Redondo Beach Dr. & Redondo Way S.,

Des Moines, WA 98198

Mon-Fri

6/26/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 11:30-12:30

Snack: 2:00-2:30

Valley Ridge Park

4644 S 188th St.,

SeaTac, WA 98188

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Snack: 8:30-8:55

Lunch: 12:15-12:30

Willow Lake Apts.

3002 S 208th St.,

SeaTac, WA 98198

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 11:45- 12:15

Snack: 3:15-3:30

Windsor Heights Apts.

17229 32nd Ave S.,

SeaTac, WA 98188

Mon-Fri

6/19/17 - 9/1/17

Lunch: 12:15-12:40

Snack 3:30-3:40

Woodmont Library

26809 Pacific Hwy S.,

Des Moines, WA 98198

Mon-Wed

6/26/17 - 8/23/17

Lunch: 1:00-1:30

Woodridge Park Apts.

12400 28th Ave S.,

Seattle, WA 98168

Mon-Fri

7/10/17 - 8/24/17

Lunch (Mon-Fri): 12:00-12:30

Snack (Mon-Thurs): 2:30-3:00

Please feel free to contact the Des Moines Area Food Bank at dmafb@hotmail.com or 206-878-2660 with any questions.

