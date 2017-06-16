Food Bank offers summer food service program
For children ages 1-18
The Des Moines Area Food Bank announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children ages 1 - 18.
Meals will be served at the following locations:
Abbey Ridge Apts.
3035 S 204th St.
SeaTac, WA 98198
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 1:15-1:45
Alturas @Burien Apts.
1101 SW 139th St.
Burien, WA 98166
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 12:00-12:30
Snack: 2:15-2:30
Angle Lake Park
19408 International Blvd S,
SeaTac, WA 98188
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 12:00-2:00
Snack: 2:00-3:30
Arbor Heights Apts.
135 SW 116th St.,
Seattle, WA 98146
Mon-Fri
7/10/17 - 8/24/17
Lunch (Mon-Fri): 12:00-12:30
Snack(Mon-Thurs): 2:30-3:00
Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Ave S.,
Seattle, WA 98168
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
(no service 8/10/17)
Lunch: 12:30-1:30
Burien Library
400 SW 152nd St.,
Burien, WA 98166
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
(no service 8/10/17)
Lunch: 1:00-2:00
Des Moines Beach Park
22030 Cliff Ave S.,
Des Moines, WA 98198
Mon-Fri
6/19/17-9/1/17
Snack: 2:45-3:00
Des Moines Field House Park
1000 S 220th St.,
Des Moines, WA 98198
Mon-Fri
6/19/17-9/1/17
Lunch: 11:30-12:00
Snack: 3:15-3:30
Des Moines Marina (at the Farmers Market)
22307 Dock Ave S.,
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saturdays
6/17/17 - 9/2/17 &
Wednesdays
7/5/17 - 8/31/17
Saturday Snack:
10:00-11:30
Saturday Lunch:
11:30-1:00
Wednesday Snack: 3:45-4:30
Wednesday Supper:
4:30-6:30
Evergreen Aquatic Center
606 SW 116th St.,
Seattle, WA 98146
Mon-Wed
7/5/17 - 7/26/17
Snack: 2:20-3:20
Kent Library
212 2nd Ave N,
Kent, WA 98032
Mon-Wed
6/28/17 - 8/23/17
Lunch: 11:45-12:30
Matt Griffin YMCA
3595 S 188th St.,
SeaTac, WA 98188
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 ¨C 8/25/17
Lunch: 11:15-11:40
Snack 2:10-2:40
McMicken Hts. Park
S. 166th St & 40th Ave S
SeaTac, WA 98188
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 11:30-11:55
Snack: 3:00-3:10
Midway Park
S 221st St. & 29th Ave S.
Des Moines, WA 98198
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 12:30-1:00
Snack: 2:45-3:00
North SeaTac Park
Corner of S 128th St & Des Moines Mem. Dr.
SeaTac, WA 98168
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 11:45-12:15
Snack: 2:50-3:10
Parkside Elementary
2104 S 247th St.,
Des Moines, WA 98198
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 12:30-1:00
Snack: 2:15-2:25
Pine Ridge Apts.
3725 S 180th St.,
SeaTac, WA 98188
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 1:00-1:30
Snack: 2:30-2:40
Redondo Beach at the Boardwalk
Redondo Beach Dr. & Redondo Way S.,
Des Moines, WA 98198
Mon-Fri
6/26/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 11:30-12:30
Snack: 2:00-2:30
Valley Ridge Park
4644 S 188th St.,
SeaTac, WA 98188
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Snack: 8:30-8:55
Lunch: 12:15-12:30
Willow Lake Apts.
3002 S 208th St.,
SeaTac, WA 98198
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 11:45- 12:15
Snack: 3:15-3:30
Windsor Heights Apts.
17229 32nd Ave S.,
SeaTac, WA 98188
Mon-Fri
6/19/17 - 9/1/17
Lunch: 12:15-12:40
Snack 3:30-3:40
Woodmont Library
26809 Pacific Hwy S.,
Des Moines, WA 98198
Mon-Wed
6/26/17 - 8/23/17
Lunch: 1:00-1:30
Woodridge Park Apts.
12400 28th Ave S.,
Seattle, WA 98168
Mon-Fri
7/10/17 - 8/24/17
Lunch (Mon-Fri): 12:00-12:30
Snack (Mon-Thurs): 2:30-3:00
Please feel free to contact the Des Moines Area Food Bank at dmafb@hotmail.com or 206-878-2660 with any questions.
